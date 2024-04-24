Mounties respond to serious crash near Okotoks, Alta.

A serious vehicle collision near Okotoks, Alta., shut down roadways on Wednesday evening.

According to the RCMP, the incident happened at Highway 552 West and 274 Avenue West.

Mounties said Wednesday evening motorists should avoid the area, and to expect delays if they can't.

Officers were redirecting traffic to allow for investigation.

As of 10 p.m. on Wednesday, no further updates had been provided by police.