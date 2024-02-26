Mounties seek driver in hit-and-run on Highway 1A

Cochrane RCMP are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred after three vehicles hit a deer last week.

Officials said the crash took place at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 on Highway 1A and Township Road 260.

Police said when one of the passengers from the vehicles involved got out to inspect the damage, they were struck by another passing pickup truck.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver did not stop.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cochrane RCMP or Crime Stoppers.