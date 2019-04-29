CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Mounties seek suspect in series of indecent acts in Airdrie area
RCMP released a composite drawing of the suspect.
Published Monday, April 29, 2019 10:00AM MDT
Police in Airdrie are appealing to the public for help to find a man who is believed to have exposed himself to teenage girls in the community on a number of occasions over the last month.
Investigators say a male exposed his genitals to girls between the ages of 14 and 16 who were walking in the community alone between March 20 and April 25.
The four incidents reportedly happened in the southwest part of the city and police believe the same suspect is responsible.
The man is described as
- Caucasian male
- 30-40 years’ old
- 178 to 183 cm or 5’10 to 6’0 tall
- Slim to average build
- Reddish/dirty blond hair with bald spots and a scruffy beard
- Wears sunglasses (possibly Oakley’s)
- Wears casual clothing; jeans, sweat pants, t-shirts and hoodies
Anyone with information about these incidents or who can identify the suspect is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200, local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.