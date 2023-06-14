Mounties seek suspect in suspicious fires set along Hwy. 9

Authorities are looking for a suspect they say is responsible for setting at least six fires in ditches in Starland County, Alta.

On June 13, Drumheller RCMP were told at 2:43 p.m. about a person who was intentionally starting several fires along Highway 9.

The fires were located at Range Road 172, 180, 191, 200, Highway 849 and on Highway 56, south of the village of Munson.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish all of the fires.

The suspect involved is described as a man wearing blue coveralls and carrying a jerry can. Police say the suspect's vehicle is a blue or gray one-ton pickup truck.

"Motorists who were in the area from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. are asked to check their dash cameras and report anything suspicious," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-2630. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.