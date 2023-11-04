MP George Chahal hosting second annual job fair at Genesis Centre

Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal's office is trying to connect employers with employees, and vice-versa, at his second annual job fair on Saturday.

Over 40 organizations and employers will be at the Genesis Centre trying to fill hundreds of jobs in fields like tech, energy, finance, trades and logistics.

The Canadian Armed Forces, Mphasis, Telus, Calgary Transit, YMCA, Paladin Security, are a few of the organizations who will be searching for employees.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Field House 2 at the Genesis Centre.