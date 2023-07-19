'Much needed’: Construction begins on Blood Tribe Recovery Community

The sod has been turned and construction starting on a new 75-bed recovery community on the Blood Tribe.

"The construction of the new facility comes at a time of even greater awareness than ever before of the devastating toll that the daily disease of addiction is having on Alberta," said Dan Williams, minister of mental health and addictions, on Wednesday.

The new $30 million facility will be located near Cardston, Alta., and will serve both Indigenous and non-Indigenous patients.

The centre will be run by the Blood Tribe Department of Health and will have a holistic approach to healing.

"The Blood Tribe looks to lead the way, as we always do," said Blood Tribe Councillor Piinaakoyim Tailfeathers. "Programming designed by our people for our people. We have our own medical professionals, our own healing practices and all our spiritual ways are still intact."

In April, 179 Albertans died from opioid overdoses – the most recorded in a single month.

The ground breaking comes nine years after the Blood Tribe declared a state of emergency to deal with the opioid crisis.

"Recovery communities are the response," Williams said. "Recovery communities give people the resources they need and the tools, they have and time to focus exclusively on recovery."

The Blood Tribe Recovery Community is the first of four centres being built in collaborations with First Nations partners across Alberta, with 11 recovery communities being built in total. A facility has been built on the Enoch Cree Nation and plans are in the works for centres on the Tsuut’ina Nation and Siksika Nation.

"This expansion of our services is much needed," Tailfeathers added. "It’s a key component in healing."

"We are appreciative of the government's commitment to help us provide hope for those battling addictions and strengthening our continuum of care," said Derrick Fox, CEO of the Blood Tribe Department of Health.

Along with recovery, those at the communities will take part in community service, rehabilitation practices and maintenance of the facility.

"We hope to see members leave this facility ready to live meaningful lives and gain employment and join their families again," Tailfeathers said.

Construction is anticipated to be complete in late 2024 and will be able to serve 300 individuals each year.

A $19 million facility built just east of Lethbridge is set to open this summer.

That recovery community will include 50 treatment beds and will be operated by the Fresh Start Recovery Centre.