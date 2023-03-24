Neuron Mobility e-scooters return to Lethbridge and Airdrie

Neuron Mobility's e-scooters returned to Airdrie and Lethbridge on Friday, marking the second time both cities have seen the vehicles available for rent.

In Lethbridge, Neuron riders travelled more than 430,000 kilometres last season, while in Airdrie, more than 65,000 kilometres were travelled.

The company says its e-scooters are responsible for injecting an estimated $3.2 million into Lethbridge's local economy in 2022, and $1 million into Airdrie's.

The mayors of both cities say they're looking forward to the return of Neuron e-scooters.

“The first year of the pilot was a great success and Airdrie residents and visitors enjoyed an environmentally sustainable transportation option that helps connect our community, while being a lot of fun to ride," said Airdrie Mayor Pete Brown in a Friday news release.

"We saw some of the economic benefits to businesses with the addition of the e-scooters and e-bikes so I hope to see that trend continue this year," added Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen.

Lethbridge riding rules:

Riders must be 18 years old and above;

Wearing a helmet is strongly recommended, there is one on every e-scooter;

E-scooter riding is allowed on bike lanes, multi-use pathways, empty sidewalks and roads with a speed limit of 50km/h or lower;

One rider per e-scooter, and no tandem riding with children;

Keep a safe distance from pedestrians and other vehicles – and give way to all pedestrians and mobility devices such as wheelchairs;

Do not ride under the influence of alcohol or other substances;

Be aware and remove earphones;

Park responsibly and don't cause an obstruction. Riders are encouraged to use designated parking areas which can be found in the app; and

All vehicles are set to a maximum speed of 20 km/h, with slow speed zones of 15 km/h in key areas of the riding zone which are indicated in the app.

Airdrie riding rules:

Riders must be 16 years old and above, and if under 18, have the consent of a parent or legal guardian;

Helmets are strongly recommended for all riders, there is one on every e-scooter ;

Riding is allowed on sidewalks, pathways and roads with a speed limit of 30km/h or lower;

One rider per e-scooter, and no tandem riding with children;

Keep a safe distance from, and give way to pedestrians and mobility devices such as wheelchairs at all times;

Do not ride under the influence of alcohol or other substances;

Be aware and remove earphones; and

Park responsibly and don't cause an obstruction. Riders are encouraged to use designated parking areas which can be found in the app.

The distinctive orange e-scooters will be available throughout 2023 and into the fall and winter as weather permits.

Neuron says its e-bikes will be returning to both cities later this spring.

In Calgary, Neuron e-scooters have been available all winter and continue to be usable this spring. The company will be bringing e-bikes back to Calgary later in the season, weather permitting.

Bird e-scooters are also currently available in Calgary and will return to Airdrie the first week of April.

The company doesn't operate in Lethbridge.