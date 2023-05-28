New Alberta memorial to honour fallen paramedics

As National Paramedic Services Week draws to a close, Alberta's emergency medical workers can look forward to something that will provide recognition year-round.

The Alberta legislative grounds has been chosen as the spot for a fallen paramedic memorial, to honour the people who made the ultimate sacrifice serving their community.

"We were all just ecstatic that we finally have something for us," said Marlys Jackson, the chair of the Emergency Medical Services Foundation.

"We have had paramedics die in the line of duty, so it's something [that's been] really important to paramedics in Alberta for a long time."

The group is fundraising to cover the cost of the memorial.

Details about the exact location and design will be released at a later date.

The plan is to start construction in the fall.