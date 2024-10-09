Water-main valve installation will slow traffic at 9th Avenue, 1st Street S.E.

Calgary commuters can expect delays at 9th Avenue and 1st Street S.E. over several days.

The city says it is installing a water-main valve.

Traffic "will be reduced to a single lane" on 9th Avenue at 1st Street, as will "one adjacent lane" of 1st Street.

The work starts Thursday at 9 a.m. and according to the city, "is expected to last through the weekend."

Traffic delays "are likely," the city says.