New bus services to offer sunrise shuttle to Moraine Lake

Thanks to a Banff-area couple, there is going to be a sunrise shuttle to Moraine Lake this summer.

Alexandra King and Jesse Kitteridge are launching the Moraine Lake Bus Company in response to the decision by Parks Canada to ban private vehicle parking at the popular destination.

That policy drastically reduced early-morning accessibility to Moraine Lake.

"I was working at the Banff Visitor Centre last summer, fielding a lot of requests and a lot of complaints from frustrated visitors unable to get to Moraine Lake," said Alexandra King.

"After many evenings talking about the issue with my partner, we decided to do something about it, and Moraine Lake Bus Company was born."

That includes a 4 a.m. departure from Samson Mall, providing service for locals and visitors to Moraine Lake and Lake Louise – making the new bus line the only one offering service early enough to catch sunrise at the lake.

Visitors can pre-book outbound and inbound departures. Rides are free for Banff locals (through the Ambassador Pass), and discounts are available for climbers and mountaineers.

"As locals and climbers ourselves, we understand how important it is to be able to visit your own backyard, as well as the flexibility and sometimes short notice required for climbing parties to get out and back on some of the longer routes originating from Moraine Lake," King said, in a release.

"With that in mind, these user-groups can give us a call and we can likely sort them out with a flexible and discounted option."

