New car-sharing program Communauto hits Calgary streets
Published Thursday, August 27, 2020 10:47AM MDT Last Updated Thursday, August 27, 2020 11:30AM MDT
Benoit Robert. founder of Communeauto, watches on as Coun. Evan Woolley announces the car-share service would begin operating in Calgary
CALGARY -- The City of Calgary has announced the launch of a new car-sharing program on city roads.
Communauto Flex began operating in Calgary on Thursday with a fleet of 150 vehicles.
Calgary has been without a communal car operation since car2go pulled out its free-floating service in October 2019, simultaneously with several other North American cities.
Officials with car2go told CTV News that its membership grew over its seven years to 143,118 members with a fleet of 600 smart cars and Mercedes-Benz vehicles.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.
