CALGARY -- The City of Calgary has announced the launch of a new car-sharing program on city roads.

Communauto Flex began operating in Calgary on Thursday with a fleet of 150 vehicles.

Calgary has been without a communal car operation since car2go pulled out its free-floating service in October 2019, simultaneously with several other North American cities.

Officials with car2go told CTV News that its membership grew over its seven years to 143,118 members with a fleet of 600 smart cars and Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

