New multicultural little library and community foodbank opens in Ogden

There's a new little library in town and this one celebrates diversity.

The Love with Humanity Association hosted a grand opening of the library on Friday.

It's at the Southeast Calgary Community Resource Centre in the 2700 block of 76 Ave. S.E.

The same site is also host to a new Community Outdoor Foodbank, the 11th fro the Love with Humanity Association.

Spokesman Syed Hassan said in an email to CTV News that the little library and foodbank are "gifts for the residents of the Ogden community."