New mural showcases Inglewood's Indigenous past

New immersive artwork along 9th Ave. S.E. is hoping to draw attention to Calgary's Indigenous history.

The West Gateway Mural was painted this summer on the west-facing wall of the Fairs Fair Books building.

It was created by Papaschase Cree artist and filmmaker Jesse Gouchey.

"The mural is at an intersection of Indigenous significance where the Bow and Elbow rivers meet Moh-kins-tsis," reads a press release. "The theme is to recognize the past and present, the existing vibrant community and a connected future through stewardship of the land."

The mural goes beyond the typical through the inclusion of augmented reality.

Viewers are encouraged to hold their phone to the wall to animate segments of the work and to hear audio.

Certain segments will virtually lead to information and narration.

"For example," says the release, "local business owner Dan Allard is a well-known Metis jigger. The Metis sash on the mural will be animated with Dan’s talented jigging while his father -- who speaks Michif -- narrates, and musicians play the Red River Jig."

The project was funded through the Inglewood Business Improvement Area, a provincial grant and Hungerford Properties.

According to a BIA statement, important guidance on the project was also provided by Blackfoot Elder Monica Chief Moon.

HISTORIC REGION

The area was likely once home to a trading post and vibrant Indigenous community where Calgary's two rivers meet.

That's all reflected in another mural, this one across the street, on the Alexandra Centre Society building.

The four-panel installation, titled Convergence, centres on different cultures coming together.

Beside those murals, painted QR codes lead to education, history and even some games.