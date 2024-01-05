No more waiting on hold as Calgary introduces 311 call back option

CALGARY
    Calgary is now the first city in Western Canada to offer residents an option to receive a call back instead of waiting on hold for city service calls.

    The City of Calgary launched the service on Jan. 4, giving 311 callers the opportunity to leave their number and be called back about their inquiry if the expected wait is longer than one minute.

    Officials say the service is in effect between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., seven days a week, which is the hours of operation that "experience the highest volume of call demand."

    "This technology allows for 311 to strengthen our commitment and focus on providing enhanced customer service to our citizens," said Clarke Bellamy, the manager of customer service and communications with Calgary's 311 service.

    The option is available on the regular 311 hotline as well as the 10-digit line for city services – 403-268-CITY (2489).

    Further details about the enhanced service can be found online.

