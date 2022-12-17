One dead in early-morning fire in Drumheller

A man is dead following a house fire in Drumheller early Saturday morning.

At 1:30 a.m., Drumheller RCMP received a report of a house fire at a home on South Railway Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the house was burnt down and had "likely been on fire for some time."

Working with fire investigators, officers located human remains inside the home.

The death was not deemed suspicious in nature.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.