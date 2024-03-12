Online grocer Spud.ca launches campaign to highlight women-led brands
Online grocer Spud.ca – which delivers to Calgary, Edmonton and throughout B.C., – has launched a campaign to help highlight women-led brands.
Bridget Westerholz is the vice-president of marketing at Spud, and says it's hoped the 'Her Fair Share' campaign will alert people to the brands through advertising, making them more visible to consumers.
"There's not nearly as many as we thought we had," Westerholz said.
"We started looking at the industry and an interesting fact came up, only 18 per cent of businesses in Canada are women led. It's a very male dominated industry."
Westerholz saw a need to do better, and has now set a goal to increase Spud.ca's selection of women-led brands from 20 per cent to 25 per cent by 2025.
She says by highlighting local, women-led companies, many of the barriers women face when starting their own company will be reduced.
"We don't charge listing fees, vendors can then get their products listed with us into consumers' hands," Westerholz said.
"If consumers like it, then it spirals from there, and then more consumers want the (products). The next retailer could pick it up and say, 'Yes, we're also going to start this product because it's proven.'"
Becky Freeman-Musij is the marketing manager at Spud.ca, based in Calgary, and says there are five local women-led products they currently sell.
"We have some great local brands," she said. "Nude Market, they're a peanut butter-based company. Micro YYC, they're sprouts in greens. We have Ellie Bianca and their health and wellness products. We also have Routine, which is quite popular here in Calgary, as well as Milk Jar candle company."
Freeman-Musij says the company is actively looking for more women-led businesses and their products to feature.
"We're putting it out to the community as a call to action," she said.
"If you're a brand out there that's looking for a platform to amplify your story and sell your products on our Spud.ca shelves, then we encourage you to apply."
'Scaling and sustaining'
Evelyne Nyairo is the fonder of Ellie Bianca Beauty, a company she started in 2015.
It's a natural skincare company with manufacturing and distribution based in Calgary.
Nyairo says there are still many barriers women entrepreneurs face.
"Lots of women are starting businesses, but very few are scaling and sustaining the business," she said.
"We have to explain ourselves a whole lot more … We can be a little patient to navigate all these challenges, but it takes partners like Spud.ca that are putting programs in place, recognizing the challenges, and they want to work with us to actually accelerate the growth."
Nyairo says Spud.ca helped her learn how to approach retailers and market her product.
"Having a program like Her Fair Share will create tremendous help for newcomers, because now you have a partner that is actually already open, as opposed to you trying to figure out 'Where do I start?' 'How do I put my pitch,'" she said.
"They're not just willing to put the product on the shelf, but they're aware of the challenges so they're going to work with you so you learn the industry."
Nyairo says society needs more women in business and running their own businesses in Calgary and across the country.
"The population is changing, we need more women in advanced manufacturing, we need more women in consumer goods," she said.
"Because this is really how we build an equitable community and make an equitable society that really is inclusive and everyone is participating fully."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We cannot lose hope': Haitian-Canadians ask for Ottawa's help
In the wake of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry's resignation, community leaders gathered at Montreal's Maison d'Haiti to ask the Canadian government to step up its efforts to deal with the crisis shaking their homeland.
Fatal downtown Toronto shooting began inside home before spilling onto street, police say
A shooting in Regent Park that left two people dead and another person injured Tuesday afternoon began inside a home before spilling out onto the street, Toronto police say.
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Alberta amending tax rules to offer $5,000 incentive to out-of-province workers
The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would direct $10 million from this year's budget toward luring more workers to the province.
Russia says it killed 234 fighters while thwarting an incursion from Ukraine
Ukrainian long-range drones smashed into two oil facilities deep inside Russia on Tuesday, officials said, while an armed incursion claimed by Ukraine-based Russian opponents of the Kremlin unnerved a border region just days before Russia's presidential election.
Toronto birder says city's first-ever bald eagle's nest is at risk
Less than a week after news of Toronto’s first-ever documented bald eagle's nest broke, a birder in the city say the site is already at risk due to the ongoing efforts to keep another species out of the area.
Lily Allen says having children 'ruined' her career
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during Robb Elementary shooting resigns
The Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during the Robb Elementary School shooting submitted his resignation Tuesday, less than a week after a report ordered by the city defended the department's response to the attack but outraged some family members of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton city strike: What will be open, closed, affected and unaffected
Edmonton's city manager says civic staff is taking steps to minimize the impact of a strike by more than 6,000 workers slated to begin on Thursday morning.
-
Alberta amending tax rules to offer $5,000 incentive to out-of-province workers
The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would direct $10 million from this year's budget toward luring more workers to the province.
-
Fundraiser started to help 13-year-old sexual assault victim, family access therapy
As money is being raised to help cover the cost of therapy for a 13-year-old girl, charges have been laid against the man accused of sexually assaulting her.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
-
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
-
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
Vancouver
-
Murder charge laid in 2022 Surrey shooting
A second-degree murder charge has been laid in the slaying of a Surrey man more than 18 months ago, according to authorities.
-
Vancouver Island woman wins $18M Lotto Max jackpot
Sharon Fraser was sitting at the breakfast table on the boat she lives on when she checked her lottery ticket, and found out she had won big.
-
Racism persists in regional health care despite B.C.'s efforts, First Nation says
A British Columbia First Nation says racism in the health-care system persists despite efforts by the government and industry to combat the problem.
Vancouver Island
-
'Organized crime group' may be using GPS trackers to target Asian business owners for break-ins: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island are warning about a rise in break-ins that appear to be targeting Asian business owners' homes.
-
Vancouver Island woman wins $18M Lotto Max jackpot
Sharon Fraser was sitting at the breakfast table on the boat she lives on when she checked her lottery ticket, and found out she had won big.
-
Jail time and heavy fines proposed for truck drivers hitting B.C. overpasses
The B.C. government is proposing jail time and six-figure fines if commercial drivers are responsible for striking provincial infrastructure.
Saskatoon
-
Parole board took 'appropriate' steps in Sask. mass murderer's release, investigation finds
A joint investigation into the release and supervision of mass murderer Myles Sanderson has issued 14 recommendations to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada.
-
Saskatoon high school basketball playoffs affected by teachers' job actions
Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD) said games and events for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of this week have been cancelled due to the withdrawal of extracurricular activities.
-
Sask. labour lawyer's pitch to end teachers' job action: 'empower the principals'
As the contract stalemate between the province and the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) continues, a Saskatoon labour lawyer says some creative thinking is required to get both sides back to the negotiating table.
Regina
-
Sask. restricts bear spray possession, adds hefty fines in attempt to curb illegal use
The provincial government has introduced new regulations surrounding bear spray possession in urban areas in a hope to curb its use as a weapon in Saskatchewan.
-
Parole board took 'appropriate' steps in Sask. mass murderer's release, investigation finds
A joint investigation into the release and supervision of mass murderer Myles Sanderson has issued 14 recommendations to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada.
-
Former Riders coach Craig Dickenson joining brother Dave in Calgary
Former Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson is joining his brother Dave and the Calgary Stampeders.
Toronto
-
Fatal downtown Toronto shooting began inside home before spilling onto street, police say
A shooting in Regent Park that left two people dead and another person injured Tuesday afternoon began inside a home before spilling out onto the street, Toronto police say.
-
Toronto birder says city's first-ever bald eagle's nest is at risk
Less than a week after news of Toronto’s first-ever documented bald eagle's nest broke, a birder in the city say the site is already at risk due to the ongoing efforts to keep another species out of the area.
-
Toronto-area cop demoted after crashing car on way home from bar, reporting it stolen to another police service
A Durham police officer has been handed a year-long demotion after he admitted to crashing his car on the way home from a Port Hope bar before reporting it as stolen in an attempt to 'evade criminal and civil liability.'
Montreal
-
QUEBEC BUDGET 2024
QUEBEC BUDGET 2024 Quebec budget $11B in deficit, one of the biggest in the province's history
A stagnant economy, a historic forest fire season and billions of dollars in public sector wage increases are what Quebec’s finance minister says have led to one of the biggest budget deficits in the province’s history.
-
Here are the highlights of the Quebec budget
Here are the highlights of the Quebec budget for 2024-2025, presented on Tuesday by Finance Minister Eric Girard.
-
Rats abound! Montreal's Parc-Ex residents frustrated at growing problem
Residents living in and around Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood say there's a rat problem, and that the City of Montreal is aware but not doing enough.
Atlantic
-
Chronicle Herald, SaltWire business issues traced back to 2017
A private debt firm has driven Atlantic Canada’s largest newspaper company, The Chronicle Herald and SaltWire Network, into insolvency.
-
P.E.I. fire survivor sharing journey after amputation
Nate Lykow is a pretty ordinary guy. A father, a husband, but in September of last year he faced some extraordinary circumstances.
-
'Where is it going to end?' Shediac man frustrated over 45 per cent tax hike
For the most part, Scott Jewell and his wife are happy they made the move from Belleville,Ont., to Shediac,N.B., last spring, but they don't understand the 45 per cent jump in their property taxes.
Winnipeg
-
Haitians in Winnipeg concerned as unrest spirals out of control in Haiti
Deep political polarization in Haiti is raising concerns among Haitians in Winnipeg.
-
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
-
Manitoba experiencing drought conditions due to warm weather, lack of precipitation
Much of Manitoba is experiencing drought conditions, according to a new report from the Government of Canada.
Ottawa
-
'I would have paid': Ottawa residents claim they were unaware of outstanding tickets now dropping their credit scores
Since reporting on old fines tanking the credit scores of thousands of Ottawans and former residents, CTV News has received a flood of similar accounts from people claiming the city and its contracted collection agencies did not do enough to contact them before their credit score was slashed.
-
Changing consumer habits could spell the end of bagged milk
Milk is sold in bags in Ontario, Quebec, and the Maritimes, but it could be approaching its expiry date. Part of the reason is changing consumer habits.
-
Ottawa residents worry about family and friends in Haiti
The situation in Haiti has been volatile for years. The Haitian prime minister agreed Tuesday to resign under fierce pressure. Gangs are running rampant throughout the country and there are mounting fears of a civil war.
Northern Ontario
-
Sask. commercial driver charged after Highway 69 crash south of Sudbury, Ont.
A 59-year-old commercial driver from Saskatchewan has been charged after being seriously injured in a crash on Highway 69 south of Sudbury on the weekend.
-
Northern Ont. mayor says better police communication needed in wake of Highway 11 shooting
The mayor of Coleman Township, just south of Temiskaming Shores, said he is frustrated with how Ontario Provincial Police officers handled communication during the fatal Highway 11 shooting last week.
-
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
Barrie
-
Convicted cybercriminal from Bradford, Ont., sentenced for global ransomware scheme
Convicted cybercriminal Mikhail Vasiliev has been sentenced to nearly four years in jail after pleading guilty last month to eight counts of cyber extortion, mischief and weapons charges.
-
Careless driving charge laid after 3-vehicle collision on Highway 400 involving transport & dump truck
One motorist has been charged with careless driving after cutting in front of a southbound transport truck and causing a three-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning along Highway 400.
-
Search for missing senior with Alzheimer's ends
The search for a missing senior with Alzheimer's has ended more than 24 hours after police put out a public appeal for help to find him.
Kitchener
-
Three serious house fires within 24 hours in Guelph
The day after two women died in a Guelph house fire, flames tore through two more homes in the city.
-
Why an unvaccinated former healthcare worker is hopeful she could get her job back
A former Grand River Hospital (GRH) employee is encouraged by an recent arbitrator’s ruling that nine Ontario nurses, who were fired because they didn’t get two COVID-19 vaccinations, should be reinstated.
-
Another vehicle robbed at gunpoint in Kitchener
Police are investigating another armed carjacking in Waterloo Region, the seventh incident reported in just the last three months.
London
-
Driver charged after single-vehicle rollover
The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle collision in South-West Oxford Township has been charged.
-
'I do not forgive myself': Family expresses grief and impaired driver expresses regret as he enters guilty plea
They lost their loved one to an impaired driver two years ago, and the family of Richard McMahon struggle with how and why it still happens.
-
War of words: Sarnia council meeting abruptly adjourned, mayor blames councillor’s conduct
At a monthly council meeting in Sarnia on Monday, things went sideways after one councillor derailed the conversation.
Windsor
-
Windsor mayor amongst highest paid mayors in Ontario — or is he?
Windsor’s mayor pulled home a paycheque of nearly $220,000 in 2023, making him one of the highest paid mayors in Ontario when compared against the public sector salary disclosure list from last year.
-
139 metres to go: Gordie Howe International Bridge shares construction update
Construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge is inching closer to completion, with a photo update of construction progress showing the bridge deck is two-thirds of the way completed.
-
'We’re happy about it': Dedicated bike path coming to Leamington, Ont. waterfront
The Municipality of Leamington is continuing with enhancements to its waterfront area. A key component of the Waterfront Destination Master Plan is installing a dedicated bike path on the promenade, extending from the Leamington Marina to the dock.