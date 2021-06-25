CALGARY -- The Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) is getting ready for summer break on Friday, after what’s been described as a difficult year for students and staff.

“This year’s been filled with many challenges, but it’s also been filled with some opportunities to rethink how we do things in education,” said CCSD Supt. Dr. Bryan Szumlas.

One month ago, students across the province were able to resume in-person learning after the province sent kids online weeks prior as it grappled with the third wave of the pandemic.

At the time, the Alberta Teachers Association said 33 per cent of schools had alerts or outbreaks.

According to the latest data, there are 162 schools in the province that are on alert or outbreak status.

Szumlas says the summer break is much needed.

“Our staff are exhausted," he said. "Not only in [Calgary Catholic School District] but teachers in general.”

As the province gets ready to enter Stage 3 of its Open for Summer plan, Szumlas says he’s hopeful for a safe return to school come the fall.

“[CCSD] will be working closely with Alberta Health Services and Alberta Education over the summer break,” he said.

Szumlas says there are still some uncertainties as to what the school year will look like.

"I’m really hopeful that we will be able to resume education in the fall without masks, but we have to wait and see."

Last week, the province provided more details about the provincial mask mandate that will be lifted for most settings on July 1.

“As we listen provincially to some of the directives, we know that masks are still required in buses or in taxies, things like that, in small confined spaces,” said Szumlas. “We’ve yet to know is a classroom considered a small, confined space, where masks may be needed or not.”

Szumlas says the CCSD will be communicating with parents over the summer to provide details about the fall.