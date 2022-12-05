Outgoing CEO Al Monaco says Enbridge 'poster child' for an orderly energy transition
“Anyone that says they can forecast energy markets is blowing smoke," the 63-year-old chief executive of Enbridge Inc. said in an interview last week.
"This industry is not for the faint of heart.”
But Monaco, who is set to retire Jan. 1 after 10 years at the helm of the company, isn't reticent about when he thinks we'll reach "peak oil" production in this country. He makes it very clear he doesn't believe that day is coming any time soon.
“It’s not in this decade. And it’s questionable if it will be in the next decade," Monaco said.
"It’s hard to see how we (the Canadian oil and gas sector) don’t continue to grow for another decade or two.”
Many in Canada disagree with that perspective. Some environmental groups say Canadian oil production will peak around 2025 due to the increased global focus on climate change and the rapidly accelerating energy transition.
Even the most recent forecast from the Canada Energy Regulator predicts peak oil production in 2032, seven years earlier than its previous forecast. Some observers have criticized even that outlook as being too conservative because it doesn't take into account government policies like the forthcoming cap on greenhouse gas emissions from the oil and gas industry.
But Monaco's tenure as Enbridge's CEO has coincided with a tumultuous period for the energy sector, from the boom-time highs of 2012-14 to the devastating oil price crash of 2014-15 to now the war in Ukraine and its upward pressure on energy prices.
He said he believes the turbulence has brought the industry — and most of society — to some kind of middle ground, where climate progress and energy security can coexist. And that means oil, he said.
"It's not about 'either/or,' " Monaco said. “You’ve got to have energy to meet the economic and societal needs, but you’ve also got to reduce emissions."
During his decade in the CEO's chair, Monaco led Enbridge through a period of unprecedented growth. The company now has a market capitalization of approximately $111 billion, and through its pipeline network moves about 30 per cent of all of North America's crude oil as well as 20 per cent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.
There was also turmoil. The early years of Monaco's tenure were marked by contentious politics and protests related to large-scale Canadian pipeline projects. Enbridge's own Northern Gateway pipeline proposal was officially rejected by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in November 2016.
Monaco calls Northern Gateway "the best project that we couldn't do." But he says Canada's energy sector emerged from that battle, and those related to other cancelled projects such as TC Energy's Energy East and Keystone XL, stronger and wiser.
"Things became very polarized in that time frame, and I think it was a real wake-up call for the industry in general," he said.
"I think it started an upward shift in our industry. We got better because of the pressure."
That "pressure" forced the oil and gas sector to become more aware of issues like climate change and Indigenous reconciliation, Monaco said. He said the industry is now "genuinely keen" to reduce emissions. In Enbridge's case, of the $100 billion the company has invested in energy infrastructure projects under Monaco's tenure, $10 billion has been in the form of renewables.
These include major investments in solar and wind, but Enbridge has also accelerated its investment in other lower carbon technologies such as renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage.
And it has expanded its liquefied natural gas pipeline connections and export capabilities, and made its first investment in liquefaction by acquiring a 30 per cent stake in the Woodfibre LNG project. That facility is to be constructed near Squamish, B.C. and is expected to be complete in 2027.
Unsurprisingly, considering the scale of the company's natural gas assets in North America, Monaco remains bullish on both natural gas and Canada's potential to lead as a global LNG exporter. Enbridge already supplies natural gas to four operating LNG facilities in the Gulf Coast and is poised to supply at least three more.
Environmentalists are critical of Canada's LNG ambitions. They say having even one large-scale LNG export facility in this country (the LNG Canada project near Kitimat, which is expected to be operational in 2025) will make it difficult for Canada to meet its climate goals.
But Monaco is a proponent of the "bridge fuel" argument that natural gas — and by extension, Canadian LNG — can help get other countries off of coal.
He also sees it as an important piece of the energy security equation within the context of the Ukraine war, natural gas shortages in Europe, and rising energy costs for consumers everywhere.
Ultimately Monaco said Enbridge views itself as the "quintessential poster child" for an "orderly" energy transition. One of his proudest accomplishments as CEO has been shifting the company's asset mix toward a greater proportion of renewables and lower-carbon energy sources — but he also believes change takes time.
That's why Monaco — who will be staying with Enbridge in an advisory capacity until March 1 to help the company transition to the leadership of his replacement Greg Abel — is confident oil isn't going anywhere any time soon.
"It’s not just conventional, it’s not just nuclear, it’s not just wind and solar," he said.
"We have to come to the realization and embrace the fact that all of those sources of energy are going to be required, and at the same time we’re going to reduce our emissions with the end goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 — with the understanding it will take time to get there."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's forecast: 5 cm of snow and cool to start the week
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two more 'police' centres run by Chinese authorities found in Canada: report
A human rights organization says it has found dozens of additional overseas Chinese 'police service centres' around the world, including at least two more in Canada.
'Doesn't line up': MPs challenge minister over instances of MAID offered to veterans
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay was challenged by MPs on Monday about how the federal government is handling the growing number of veterans who've reported being offered medical assistance in dying.
Danielle Smith willing to make changes to her signature Alberta sovereignty bill following criticism
Just days after introducing her first bill as Alberta’s premier, Danielle Smith says she is prepared to make changes after widespread criticism that the legislation grants unchecked power.
'It needs to stop': Hundreds gather to honour Indigenous women killed by alleged serial killer
Hundreds of people gathered on Sunday night to honour four Indigenous women believed to have been murdered by an alleged serial killer.
'My heart just sunk': Mother recounts experience at packed Alberta Children's Hospital
An Alberta mother is recounting her experience arriving at a packed children's hospital when her young daughter was in dire need of help.
Trudeau, Ford mark opening of Canada's first full-scale electric vehicle plant
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Fourd were in in Ingersoll, Ont. Monday to make an announcement about electrical vehicle manufacturing.
Prince Harry says royal household plays 'dirty game' by leaking stories
Prince Harry said the royal household regularly leak stories about each other, calling it 'a dirty game' in a new trailer released on Monday for the much-anticipated Netflix documentary series about him and his wife Meghan.
Supply chain inefficiencies leading to 'shelflation' at Canadian grocery stores: researcher
Better protections and options for consumers are just some of the ways Ottawa can help address food unaffordability in Canada, the lead author behind a new price report says, as average grocery bills are expected to rise in the new year.
Ontario education support workers vote to ratify new contract
Ontario education support workers have voted to accept a new deal with the provincial government, putting an end to a long and contentious negotiation process.
Edmonton
-
New study lending hope that researchers can find way to slow or stop cancer spread
University of Alberta scientists are studying how to slow down cancer growth after learning cancer cells move faster in thicker fluids.
-
2 killed in crash east of Edmonton
Two people are dead after a crash early Monday morning.
-
This Edmonton church has been designated a historic resource because of its architecture
An Edmonton church has been designated a historic resource by the city.
Vancouver
-
Man arrested after shots fired in Railtown apartment, Vancouver police say
A man who triggered a lockdown at an apartment building in Vancouver’s Railtown neighbourhood by firing shots inside a suite Sunday night has been arrested and is facing firearms charges, according to police.
-
Light snow to fall in B.C.'s Lower Mainland Tuesday: Environment Canada
British Columbians should brace for more snow this week, according to special weather statements issued by Environment Canada.
-
B.C. health officials to provide update on 'protecting children' through flu season
As pediatric hospitalizations due to influenza continue to rise across Canada, provincial health officials are set to provide an update on the situation in British Columbia – where children's hospitals are under increasing strain.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia could be nearly five degrees warmer by 2100: report
A new report from the Nova Scotia government paints a grim picture of how climate change could impact the Atlantic province by the year 2100 if more isn't done to address the crisis.
-
Canadian families will pay $1,065 more for groceries in 2023, report says
Food prices in Canada will continue to escalate in the new year, with grocery costs forecast to rise up to seven per cent in 2023, new research predicts.
-
Ottawa calls for project proposals that help internationally trained health workers
The federal government says that in order to address major labour shortages in health care, it will put $90 million toward projects that remove barriers preventing qualified new Canadians from working in their field.
Vancouver Island
-
1 man still at large following crackdown on Hells Angels operations on Vancouver Island
Police say one man is still at large after the Public Prosecution Service of Canada approved 41 charges against four men on Vancouver Island for alleged involvement in drug trafficking operations with the Hells Angels gang.
-
Avian flu causing turkey shortage ahead of Christmas: BC Poultry Association
The avian flu is causing a turkey shortage in British Columbia, the BC Poultry Association said, warning it could pose a challenge for customers ahead of the high-demand Christmas season.
-
No injuries reported after Qualicum Beach fire
A Sunday night blaze at an RV park in Qualicum Beach, B.C., drew a large response from firefighters. Crews were called to the Riverside Resort for a report of a structure fire and found a motor home on fire with the blaze spreading to a nearby motel unit.
Toronto
-
Ontario education support workers vote to ratify new contract
Ontario education support workers have voted to accept a new deal with the provincial government, putting an end to a long and contentious negotiation process.
-
Homicide detectives called in after woman found dead inside Markham apartment
Homicide detectives have been called in after a woman was found deceased inside a Markham apartment on Sunday night.
-
Trudeau, Ford mark opening of Canada's first full-scale electric vehicle plant
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are celebrating the opening today of Canada's first full-scale electric vehicle manufacturing plant.
Montreal
-
LIVE AT 2 P.M.
LIVE AT 2 P.M. | Quebec to provide update on status of respiratory infections and hospital network
Quebec's public health director, Dr. Luc Boileau, will give an update on the evolution of respiratory infections in Quebec at 2 p.m. at a press conference in Montreal.
-
Woman struck by semi truck crossing the street and killed on Nuns' Island
A woman was struck and killed by a big rig truck on Monday morning while crossing the street on Montreal's Nuns' Island on Monday morning. Police are on the scene, and are advising residents to avoid the area.
-
'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the 'battlefield.'
Ottawa
-
Pediatric illnesses levelling off despite crisis at CHEO, Ford says
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says respiratory illnesses among children in Ontario are levelling off, even as CHEO is calling in the Canadian Red Cross to deal with an unprecedented surge in patients.
-
Ottawa shopper fights off men stealing Lexus SUV
An Ottawa Lexus owner emerged from a west end mall to find some men trying to steal his SUV.
-
Canadian families will pay $1,065 more for groceries in 2023, report says
Food prices in Canada will continue to escalate in the new year, with grocery costs forecast to rise up to seven per cent in 2023, new research predicts.
Kitchener
-
Young people in K-W need to save for an average of 20 years to afford a down payment: report
A new report shows just how drastically housing prices have outpaced many people’s budgets.
-
Some Guelph patients could be transported to Fergus amid high call volume
Some patients visiting Guelph General Hospital (GGH) on Monday could be moved to a hospital in another community as inpatient volumes, and high call volumes strain the local hospital.
-
Man pulls knife when asked to leave Kitchener establishment: police
A 47-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly brandished a knife when asked to leave a licensed establishment in Kitchener.
Saskatoon
-
'It is real life': Overdose crisis reaches new heights, over 1,000 deaths in Sask. since 2020
Unapologetically zero to 60 in a flash, that’s how Colleen LaRocque remembers her son, Mitchell Sveinbjornson.
-
Saskatoon zoo welcomes pack of Arctic wolves
The Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo has a new addition to its troupe — a small pack of Arctic wolves.
-
Bob McGrath, Sesame Street actor and TeleMiracle fixture dead at 90
Former Sesame Street actor Bob McGrath died on Sunday, according to a post on his Facebook page.McGrath had a long time connection to the people of Saskatchewan as a regular fixture on the Kinsmen TeleMiracle fundraiser.
Northern Ontario
-
33-year-old man killed in fatal Highway 17 crash
A 33-year-old man from Wawa has been identified as the victim killed in the fatal crash on Highway 17 last week.
-
MNRF searching for person who shot and abandoned bull moose in northern Ontario
A bull moose was shot and abandoned near Gogama in northern Ontario last month and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is asking the public to help identify those responsible.
-
Trudeau, Ford mark opening of Canada's first full-scale electric vehicle plant
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Fourd were in in Ingersoll, Ont. Monday to make an announcement about electrical vehicle manufacturing.
Winnipeg
-
'Reasonable under the circumstances': No charges laid against woman after parkade altercation that left man dead
No charges will be laid against a woman involved in an altercation in The Forks parkade that resulted in a man’s death, after a review found her actions were reasonable in order to defend herself.
-
'It needs to stop': Hundreds gather to honour Indigenous women killed by alleged serial killer
Hundreds of people gathered on Sunday night to honour four Indigenous women believed to have been murdered by an alleged serial killer.
-
Why food prices will continue to rise in Manitoba next year: report
Food prices in Canada will continue to rise in the new year, according to a new study.
Regina
-
'It is real life': Overdose crisis reaches new heights, over 1,000 deaths in Sask. since 2020
Unapologetically zero to 60 in a flash, that’s how Colleen LaRocque remembers her son, Mitchell Sveinbjornson.
-
New east Regina fire station expected to open by 2026
The City of Regina purchased a vacant lot in east Regina for the development of a new fire station, expected to be complete by 2026.
-
Inquest begins for inmate found unresponsive at Regina Correctional Centre
A public inquest into the death of Kalin Holonics, an inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre, began on Monday in Regina.