Overnight snowfall leads to slick, slippery roads in Calgary

Some persistent snow overnight has created some challenging conditions for drivers on the last day of the work week in Calgary.

Calgary police told CTV News that they were called to almost 200 crashes on Thursday during the first part of the storm. Thirteen of those incidents involved injuries.

As of 6 a.m. on Friday morning, police say there had been six crashes with one of those causing injuries.

The City of Calgary said it's called in additional crews to help conquer the slick roads, deploying more than 60 trucks that will be concentrating on trouble spots – bridge deck and hills – before shifting to priority routes.

"It's been a bit of roller coaster with this snow event," said Chris McGeachy with the City of Calgary. "The roads may still seem like they're partially snow covered, but we want to remind people that there could be delays."

Meanwhile, anyone heading out to the mountains might find some trouble of their own on the road.

While one lane on the Trans-Canada Highway is clear, the other lane is still snow covered, but visibility might be an issue for some drivers, so travel isn't recommended unless it's absolutely essential.