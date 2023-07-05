Pair of 10-year-old golfers from Calgary bound for international tournament

Niko Tran, 10, is heading to San Diego, Calif., in the second week in July to represent Canada at the IMG Junior World Golf Championship. Niko Tran, 10, is heading to San Diego, Calif., in the second week in July to represent Canada at the IMG Junior World Golf Championship.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina