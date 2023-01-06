Parks Canada closes public parking at Moraine Lake Road
High demand for parking at a popular area near Lake Louise has forced officials to make a difficult decision.
Starting this year, Parks Canada has prohibited public parking at Moraine Lake Road because of an intensive drain on resources and a severe lack of available space. The policy will be in force year-round.
"In 2022, traffic flaggers were required 24 hours a day to manage the demand for access," Parks Canada wrote in an online statement. "During the peak period in summer 2022, the parking lot remained full nearly 24 hours a day.
"Most visitors who attempt to drive to Moraine Lake are turned away as parking lots are full."
Instead of driving their own vehicles, Parks Canada suggests visitors use shuttle service, Roam Transit, or other commercial transportation to access the area.
Seats on the Parks Canada shuttle service – which has been boosted to accommodate for the change in policy – can be reserved in advance and include a connector route so visitors can see both Moraine Lake and Lake Louise in the same day. About 40 per cent of tickets are available in the spring while the remaining 60 per cent are released for reservation within 48 hours of departure.
A Roam Transit "superpass" allows visitors to access Moraine Lake via the Parks Canada shuttle in Lake Louise.
Chartered bus routes, guided tours and taxis will also be able to access Moraine Lake.
While personal vehicles are not allowed on Moraine Lake Road, Parks Canada says there is no restriction on bicycles or pedal-assisted e-bikes.
"Visitors will be able to access the lake by bicycle. The journey is 25-kilometre round trip," Parks Canada said.
The parking lot at Moraine Lake, one of the most popular destinations at Banff National Park.
NO SUNRISE SHUTTLE
Any early birds looking to hop on a shuttle to get to Moraine Lake will be out of luck.
Parks Canada says it will not be running any shuttles to the Park and Ride via Whitehorn Drive between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Officials say this is to limit disturbances of wildlife.
"Parks Canada understands that not every visitor’s desired visiting times or requirements will be met by the shuttle and appreciates the disappointment that may cause."
Chartered services will still be accommodating visitors wishing to see the sunrise at Moraine Lake, officials say.
Parks Canada adds that if any visitors miss the last shuttle of the day, they need to secure their own transportation back to the Park and Ride lot.
"Parks Canada takes great care to ensure that no visitors are left stranded at Moraine Lake," officials said. "In the event that visitors return later than planned and miss the last shuttle, they are responsible for their own return to the Park and Ride lot via private transport, bike or foot."
Full details on parking changes at Moraine Lake can be found online.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Are Canadian bail rules tough enough? Experts weigh in
The Dec. 27 killing of an OPP officer has brought renewed scrutiny to Canada's bail system. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts who say the issue is far more complicated than just toughening up our bail laws, as critics are calling for.
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
Pigeon with meth backpack caught in B.C. prison yard, says officers' union president
A prison union spokesman says a pigeon carrying a miniature backpack filled with drugs was captured last week at a B.C. correctional institution.
Health Canada confirms shortage of adult cold and flu medicine
Adult cold and flu medicines are in short supply across the country as drug manufacturers struggle to keep up with abnormally high demand, Health Canada has confirmed.
Ontario woman stuck, paralyzed in Dominican Republic after 'catastrophic' water slide accident
An Ontario woman is paralyzed and stuck in the Dominican Republic after a 'catastrophic' water slide accident.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
24-year-old Truck driver who crashed into, brought down overhead sign on Highway 401 located and charged: police
The 24-year-old driver of a truck that crashed into and subsequently brought down an overhead sign on Highway 401 Friday morning has been located and charged, Ontario Provincial Police say.
EXCLUSIVE | Morneau thinks feds 'probably' spent too much on COVID aid, 'worried' about 2023 recession
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government he used to be a part of 'probably' spent too much on COVID-19 stimulus. Now, in an exclusive interview with CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos he says he is 'worried' about the potential for a recession this year.
Prince Harry criticized by British military figures after claiming he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan
Prince Harry has drawn criticism from some security and military figures after claiming in his autobiography that he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving for the British Army in Afghanistan.
Edmonton
-
Man who killed Métis hunters gets life with no chance of parole for 13 years
A judge has sentenced an Alberta man convicted of killing two Métis hunters to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years. Anthony Bilodeau was found guilty in May of second-degree murder in the death of Maurice Cardinal and manslaughter in the death of Jacob Sansom.
-
'Not a lot we can do,' says Alta. family sheltering at resort amid violence in western Mexico
An Edmonton-area family on vacation in western Mexico said they still felt safe Friday morning, although violence in the surrounding region was skewing the certainty of their future plans.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
Vancouver
-
B.C. reopening 20 emergency operations centres as hospitalizations surge
The B.C. government is reactivating 20 emergency operations centres across the province in preparation for an expected increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.
-
Pigeon with meth backpack caught in B.C. prison yard, says officers' union president
A prison union spokesman says a pigeon carrying a miniature backpack filled with drugs was captured last week at a B.C. correctional institution.
-
Semi-truck rollover blocks onramp from Hwy. 99 to Hwy. 17 in Delta
Emergency crews are responding to a semi-truck rollover in Delta, B.C., that blocked an onramp from Highway 99 southbound to Highway 17 eastbound Friday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
'An electric atmosphere in the Maritimes': Event lead says World Juniors a success
Team Canada won gold in Halifax Thursday night -- defeating Czechia 3-2 in a dramatic final game at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. Grant MacDonald, the local event lead for the tournament, says it was not only a great night, but a great couple of weeks for the Maritime region.
-
Cases of Omicron sub-variant 'Kraken' emerging in Atlantic Canada
Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador are now reporting cases of the XBB.1.5 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, reflecting a spread being reported south of the border.
-
Nova Scotia to spend $2 billion to improve highways, bridges by 2030
Nova Scotia has announced it will spend $2 billion over the next seven years to improve the province’s highways, bridges and ferry infrastructure.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | 'We don't know what's going to happen': B.C. woman waiting out cartel violence in Mexico
A Victoria woman who is vacationing in the Mexican resort city of Mazatlan says an uneasy calm has fallen over the city following an explosion of street violence after the arrest of an alleged drug cartel leader.
-
NEW
NEW | Capital Iron name to survive after Victoria appliance dealer purchases intellectual property
Victoria’s iconic Capital Iron name will remain alive after a local appliance dealer purchased the name and intellectual property.
-
BC Ferries passenger buys ice cream for every kid on vessel in holiday 'act of kindness'
A generous BC Ferries passenger recently bought ice cream for all children aboard a sailing through the southern Gulf Islands.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman stuck, paralyzed in Dominican Republic after 'catastrophic' water slide accident
An Ontario woman is paralyzed and stuck in the Dominican Republic after a 'catastrophic' water slide accident.
-
Former Ontario teacher, COVID-19 commentator facing new set of misconduct allegations
Ryan Imgrund, a former teacher in Ontario who gained a significant social media following for his COVID-19 commentary over the course of the pandemic, is facing a second set of professional misconduct allegations, according to the Ontario College of Teachers (OCT).
-
Ontarians can now get alcohol delivered from the LCBO using Uber Eats
Ontarians of legal drinking age can now order beer, wine, and spirits to be delivered from the LCBO using the Uber Eats app, the delivery platform confirmed Friday.
Montreal
-
92-year-old man spends 3 days in Montreal ER hallway with fractured vertebrae
Three sisters from Westmount began the year feeling frustrated after their 92-year-old father spent 72 hours in a hospital emergency department hallway in excruciating pain. They're hoping other families don't experience the same ordeal.
-
Montreal man found dead near border was trying to reach family in U.S.
Quebec provincial police (SQ) say a man found dead near the border was attempting to cross into the U.S. to reach a family member when he died. The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Fritznel Richard from Montreal.
-
Quebec woman returned from ISIS detention camp in Syria granted bail
A Quebec woman facing terrorism charges after returning to Canada from a detention camp in northeastern Syria last October has been granted bail. The details of Oumaima Chouay's bail hearing or the reasons for her release Friday by a Quebec court judge are under a publication ban.
Ottawa
-
Great Wolf Lodge indoor water park planned for Cornwall, Ont.
An American company is planning to build a massive $350 million indoor water park resort in Cornwall, Ont.
-
Ottawa LRT closure to extend into weekend, officials say
Officials say the work to repair Ottawa's LRT line after freezing rain Wednesday night is expected to continue into the weekend after efforts to remove ice caused further damage.
-
'You need to chill': NCC calls for patience as Rideau Canal Skateway remains closed
The National Capital Commission is asking skaters to "chill" as they wait for the opening of the Rideau Canal Skateway this winter.
Kitchener
-
'It is like time stops': A new tradition forged in tragedy at Ayr hockey rink
Sitting in the stands at the North Dumfries Community Complex in Ayr, Ont., Tammy Palfreyman is a hockey mom, even though her son is no longer on the ice.
-
Police make arrest in fatal hit and run near Six Nations
Police have arrested and charged a 39-year-old Haldimand County resident in connection to a fatal hit and run just outside Ohsweken on Tuesday.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
Saskatoon
-
Magic mushroom therapy out of reach for terminally-ill Saskatoon man due to regulations
Thomas Hartle has end-of-life anxiety stemming from a terminal cancer diagnosis, and in 2020, the 54-year-old became the first person in Canada to legally gain access to psilocybin-assisted therapy to deal with it.
-
Jimmy Kimmel has some fun with an on-air CTV Saskatoon mix-up
Live television is a tightrope act, even when things are going smoothly.
-
Record breaking year for Saskatoon Search and Rescue: report
Saskatoon Search and Rescue (SSAR) had a record-breaking year in 2022, according to a year-end report.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. brothers being hailed as heroes for saving life of toddler
What started as a trip into Sudbury to see a movie turned into two brothers from Manitoulin Island being hailed as heroes for saving the life of a two-year-old at a restaurant along the way.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
-
Butcher’s daughter from the Sault leads veganism charge
January often sees people change their diet to honour new year’s resolutions and this year, a U.K.-based campaign to convince people to try veganism has an interesting tie to northern Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
'Hope for the best': Manitoba woman stuck in Mexico amid erupting cartel violence
A Manitoba woman trapped in Mexico amid erupting cartel violence says she is trying to stay calm and optimistic while waiting for their flight out of the country.
-
Manitoba cabinet minister not seeking re-election in fall
Another Progressive Conservative MLA has announced they will not be seek re-election in the provincial election this fall.
-
Armed suspects arrested at Winnipeg mall, transit bus: police
The Winnipeg Police Service was kept busy on Thursday evening, responding to a report of a woman armed with a gun at a local mall, and a separate report of a man holding a knife on a transit bus.
Regina
-
Regina firm preparing class-action lawsuit against Sunwing in wake of cancellations
A Regina law firm is preparing a class-action lawsuit against Sunwing and Sunwing Vacations after hundreds of Canadian travellers experienced delays and cancellations with the airline in December.
-
First detection of new Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 reported in Sask.
The first detections of a new Omicron sublineage were reported in Saskatchewan’s latest Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) Situation Report.
-
Regina couple wins $1M on Western Max lottery ticket
A couple from Regina is $1 million richer after matching seven winning numbers on the Dec. 30 Western Max draw.