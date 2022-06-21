Parks Canada steps up enforcement after 3 grizzly bear deaths in 3 weeks

Parks Canada steps up enforcement after 3 grizzly bear deaths in 3 weeks

A female grizzly bear stands on a rock in Yoho National Park in this undated photo. The bear was hit and killed on the Trans-Canada Highway on June 7, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Sonia Nicholl/Parks Canada) A female grizzly bear stands on a rock in Yoho National Park in this undated photo. The bear was hit and killed on the Trans-Canada Highway on June 7, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Sonia Nicholl/Parks Canada)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina