Pasta La Feasta, baby: Calgary's charity pasta festival runs this month

CALGARY -

A local pasta festival that raises money for charity is now underway.

Pasta La Feasta runs throughout the month of October, coinciding with National Pasta Month.

During the annual festival, participating Calgary restaurants offer a special pasta dish, with $3 from every dish sold going to charity.

This year, 19 different eateries are participating in raising funds for the chosen charity – which for 2021 is The Alex Community Food Centre.

The Alex Community Food Centre is a project from The Alex Community Health Centre in partnership with Community Food Centres Canada.

The organization works to provide people in need with access to high-quality food and healthy meals.

Participating restaurants include:

Alforno

Teatro

Vendome

Donna Mac

Cucina

D.O.P.

Model Milk

The Eden

Rouge

Flores and Pine

Hawthorn Dining Room

Gorilla Whale

River Café

Deane House

Major Tom

Park by Sidewalk

Italiano Please

Roy's Kitchen

Shrub Bloom

Organizers say there's a wide range of pasta available from gnocchi to linguine and orecchiette to ravioli.

This year marks the third time Pasta La Feasta has been held in Calgary.