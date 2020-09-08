CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as they attempt to locate a man who may hold information in connection with the shooting deaths of two men in a northwest neighbourhood.

Police have released a photo of 20-year-old Jordan Jay Ward, who is believed to have critical information that could assist the investigation.

CPS officials refer to Ward as a person of interest, not a suspect, in connection with the deaths of 27-year-old Abas Ahmed Ibrahim and 19-year-old Mohamed Khalid Shaikh.

Ibrahim and Shaikh were fatally shot Aug. 28 in a vehicle in the community of Sandstone Valley. A third man was injured in the shooting and transported to hospital in stable condition.

Two Calgary men have been charged as a result of the ongoing investigation.

Gerald David Benn, 23, has been charged with:

Second degree murder (two counts)

Attempted murder

Dennis Wong, 20, faces charges of:

Accessory after the fact to murder (two counts)

Party to the offence of an attempted murder

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ward is asked to contact the CPS at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.