Pilot and passenger okay after small plane crashes in Okotoks
The pilot and passenger of this small plane were not injured when the aircraft clipped a fence near Okotoks Air Ranch Airport.
Published Thursday, August 8, 2019 3:53PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 8, 2019 5:27PM MDT
Authorities say no one was injured when a small plane went down shortly after take-off in Okotoks on Thursday morning.
Mounties say the airplane, which took off from the Okotoks Air Ranch Airport, crashed into a field north of the community at about 11 a.m.
The pilot and one passenger on board were not hurt.
Officials say the rear wheels of the plane clipped a fence next to a farmer's field prior to crash landing.
The Transportation Safety Board was notified about the incident.