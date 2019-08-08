Authorities say no one was injured when a small plane went down shortly after take-off in Okotoks on Thursday morning.

Mounties say the airplane, which took off from the Okotoks Air Ranch Airport, crashed into a field north of the community at about 11 a.m.

The pilot and one passenger on board were not hurt.

Officials say the rear wheels of the plane clipped a fence next to a farmer's field prior to crash landing.

The Transportation Safety Board was notified about the incident.