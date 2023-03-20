Pitbull to play for the first day of the Calgary Stampede

The first day of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth will feature a performance from world-renowned superstar.

Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Pérez, is coming off of a sold-out tour last year and is set to take the stage at the Scotiabank Saddledome on July 7.

Officials say it's "the perfect concert" to begin the series.

"We are thrilled to have Pitbull headline the Saddledome on the first day of Stampede," said Adam Oppenheim, president of Stampede Entertainment Inc., in a statement.

"Pitbull is renowned worldwide for an incredible show with unparalleled energy and countless hits."

The singer rose to fame with his album Planet Pit that featured the hit single Give Me Everything but performing isn't Pitbull's only claim to fame. Officials say he also works to improve educational opportunities for those in underprivileged communities in the U.S.

"He is also a partner in eMerge Americas, the annual tech and innovation summit, and was honoured alongside music legends as well as Nobel Peace Prize and Pulitzer Prize winners at the 2019 International Achievement Summit," the Stampede said in a release.

Tickets to the concert go on sale to the general public beginning March 24 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $59, plus fees and taxes, but include admission to the Stampede grounds on July 7.

"Fans can experience all the fun Stampede has to offer before and after the Pitbull concert," the Stampede said.

The Calgary Stampede runs from July 7 to 16, 2023. Additional details can be found online.