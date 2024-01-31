Police and family 'concerned' for missing Calgary tween

Calgary police are searching for a young boy who hasn't been seen for two weeks.

Enzo Sabalvaro, 12, was last seen in the community of Pineridge.

Police say he has been in contact with his family until he was reported missing on Monday.

"There is nothing that indicates foul play, but family and police are concerned for his well-being," police said in a Wednesday news release.

Sabalvaro is described as 4'6" tall (138 centimetres) and 90 pounds (41 kilograms) with a slim build, short black hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen, Sabalvaro was wearing a navy-blue coat with fur on the hood, black tapered pants and sneakers

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.