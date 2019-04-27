Calgary police have released a stock photo of the vehicle they are looking for information about in connection with the disappearance and possible murder of Jasmine Lovett and her daughter Aliyah Sanderson.

Lovett, 25, and her 22-month-old daughter were last seen on April 16 and were reported missing by family on April 23 when they failed to attend a family function.

Investigators are looking for information from anyone who witnessed a man in his 30s driving a grey luxury SUV in the Bragg Creek or East Kananaskis area between April 16 and 20.

According to police, the man may have been driving alone or with one or both of the victims at the time. The vehicle may also have been carrying a load of mulch in the trunk.

Homicide detectives say a vehicle has already been seized in connection with the investigation, but haven’t released any details about anything they’ve found inside it.

Robert Lemming, Lovett’s live-in landlord was arrested by police early in the investigation but he was released at about 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

He confirmed to CTV News that he owns a grey Mercedes Benz SUV and that it was seized by police earlier this week. He contends police won't find anything in it.

Despite remaining a prime suspect in the case, Leeming maintains his innocence and even says he believes Lovett and her daughter are still alive somewhere.

“Of course not. Of course not. Who says that they’re dead? That’s crazy. I don’t know where they are and that’s the biggest thing is … if they were dead then the CPS would know, right? But they’re not. They don’t know. That doesn’t necessarily mean it has anything to do with me.”

Leeming says Lovett and her daughter rented a room in the townhouse he owns in Cranston and they had been living there since last October. He says he made contact with her through an online ad.

He also admitted that he and Lovett had an intimate relationship but they were not exclusive.

Police have been dividing the focus of their search efforts between two areas; a townhouse in the community of Cranston and the greater Bragg Creek area including Priddis and Kananaskis.

Along with a wooded area near Bragg Creek, police are searching near several properties about 10 kilometres to the east of that, saying they were led there after analyzing electronic devices like cell phones, though they wouldn’t say who the devices belong to.

Unfortunately, inclement weather on Saturday forced crews to break off the search but it's hoped to continue the investigation on Sunday.

More than 50 officers from various agencies are assisting with the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877.

(With files from Kathy Le)