Police hunt woman in connection to incident that saw victim run over and robbed, in that order

Calgary police have arrested one suspect and are still looking for another in connection to a December incident in a southwest parking lot that left the victim severely injured.

The incident happened on Dec. 10, 2022, around 2:45 a.m. in the Westbrook Mall parking lot.

According to police, the victim had two strangers – a man and a woman – in his vehicle when he went into medical distress and passed out.

Police say the man and woman dumped the victim from his own vehicle, ran him over with it, went back and stole his wallet, then took off.

They apparently crashed the car into a nearby retaining wall, then legged it and spent the victim's money at various locations, police say.

Meanwhile, someone came across the victim – still alive – and called for help.

"The victim was left alone outside in frigid temperatures for several hours in the middle of winter and has now suffered life-altering injuries as a result of this horrible incident," said Acting Staff Sgt. Liana Deegan.

Skylar Nigel Bragg, a 22-year-old Calgary man, has since been arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal negligence causing bodily harm;

Assault with a weapon;

Failing to stop after an accident;

Dangerous operation of a vehicle causing injury;

Robbery;

Failing to comply with an undertaking; and

Three counts of fraud under $5,000.

Bragg's due in court Feb. 1, and police are keen to track down the woman they believe was involved in the incident and have her join him.

She's described as mid-30s, 5'4" with a medium build, with red hair and a tattoo of her son's name on her left shoulder.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, grey sweatpants and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call police directly at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or calgarycrimestoppers.org, or through the P3 Tips app.