Police search for possible human remains at rural property west of Calgary

Calgary police are searching a rural piece of property in Bragg Creek, Alta., as part of a historic missing persons case.

The property officers are investigating is located along Highway 762, south of Township Road 221A.

Officials say they expect the search, which is for possible human remains, to last "several days."

Though police haven't said which case the search is in connection with, they say it’s several decades old.

Police on scene told CTV News that Tuesday was the first day of the search, and that the investigation centred around a field.

Officers spent the day digging a large hole, which they have since left behind, along with several yellow flags marking different spots.

Police could be seen carrying things away from the search site, including something that seems to be wrapped in a tarp. However, they say they did not find anything on Tuesday and were only carrying back their equipment.

Police say the current property owners are co-operating with the investigation and have "no connection" to the case.

The hamlet of Bragg Creek is located roughly 30 kilometres west of Calgary.