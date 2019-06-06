

CTV News Calgary





Another person is facing a $4500 fine in connection to the so-called ‘kamikaze campaign’.

According to the Office of the Election Commissioner , Christopher Maitland donated $3000 of someone else's money to Jeff Callaway's election campaign during the UCP leadership run.

More than $30,000 in fines have been handed out following allegations that Callaway ran on Jason Kenney's behalf, solely to attack former Wildrose Leader Brian Jean.

Kenney denies the allegations.