Power restored to customers affected by north Calgary outage: Enmax

A power outage affecting Enmax customers in northwest and northeast Calgary on Tuesday night has been resolved.

An unplanned outage was reported to Enmax in the Coventry Hills and Panorama Hills area just after 7 p.m. The initial outage was estimated to have affected 4,700 customers.

In an emailed statement, Enmax said that while the outage was initially believed to have been caused by wildlife interference, investigation revealed it was actually caused by adverse weather conditions.

Power was restored to Coventry Hills around 8:30 p.m., according to a social media post from the utility provider.

Power was then restored to customers in Panorama Hills just before 9 p.m.

“Power has now been restored to all affected customers and we thank everyone for hanging in there while we safely restored power,” Enmax said in the statement.

