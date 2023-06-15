Prairie preservation: Agreement would see ranch south of Lethbridge protected

A campaign has been launched to complete the process to protect the McIntyre Ranch, south of Lethbridge, because of it's value as a critical part of the Canadian ecosystem. (Supplied/Leta Pezderic) A campaign has been launched to complete the process to protect the McIntyre Ranch, south of Lethbridge, because of it's value as a critical part of the Canadian ecosystem. (Supplied/Leta Pezderic)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina