Proposed ATCO fine over padded rate requests insufficient, consumers group argues

ATCO president and CEO Nancy Southern addresses the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. A consumers group is arguing that the $31-million fine proposed for ATCO Electric's attempts to overcharge ratepayers for costs it shouldn't have incurred isn't big enough. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press ATCO president and CEO Nancy Southern addresses the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. A consumers group is arguing that the $31-million fine proposed for ATCO Electric's attempts to overcharge ratepayers for costs it shouldn't have incurred isn't big enough. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada demanded birth certificate of Ukrainian baby born in bomb shelter: family

A Ukrainian family says the agony of the war in Ukraine was made worse by what they call 'impossible' requests from Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), including a demand for their daughter's birth certificate just days after she was born in the bomb shelter of a maternity hospital in the ravaged city of Chernihiv.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina