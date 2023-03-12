Protesters gather at city hall to mark anniversary of Tibetan uprising

Tibetans in Calgary and their supporters rallied Friday to mark a significant date in their nation's history.

It's the 64th anniversary of 'Tibetan National Uprising Day.'

Thousands lost their lives in 1959 when they protested China's occupation of Tibet.

Demonstrators at city hall honoured those who lost their lives and those who continue to suffer under the Chinese government.

"It shows that people are frustrated inside Tibet," said event organizer Tenzin Topdhen. "Nobody knows about it (the national uprising). So it's our job as a Tibetan for our brothers and sisters inside Tibet to be the voice and bring awareness."

Similar gatherings were held in cities across Canada.