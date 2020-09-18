CALGARY -- The Government of Alberta has announced provincial taxpayers will spend $70 million to replace the eastbound bridge of the southeast leg of Stoney Trail atop the Bow River.

Transportation Minister Ric McIver made the announcement Friday noting that the South Bow River Project will also include widening the westbound bridge and building a new standalone pedestrian bridge.

"This strategic investment and the over 350 jobs it creates deliver on our commitment to Alberta’s recovery and growth in the years ahead," said McIver.

"Investing in our highway network is one of the best ways to get our economy and Albertans moving again."

Mayor Naheed Nenshi agrees that the improvements to the bridge will benefit Calgarians with better traffic flow and additional safety measures.

"The construction of this new bridge is important for many reasons. It will create jobs at a time when they are most needed," Nenshi said. "It will improve safety outcomes and efficiency for those driving in this area, while also factoring in a better pedestrian and cyclist route.

"These investments in Calgary are always good news."

This latest project also comes after the province announced this week it would give $152.8 million to the City of Calgary for infrastructure projects that will get people to work and spur the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

City council approved a slightly revised list of city projects with a vote of 9-4 on Wednesday.

Calgary is getting about a third of the total $500 million the province is giving out to cities for infrastructure projects.

The bulk of the funding — $56.7 million — is for road projects including:

$43 million to widen Peigan Trail between Barlow Trail and Stoney Trail S.E.

$13 million for bus rapid transit improvements on 52nd Street E. between Saddletowne CTrain station and South Health Campus.

A total of $20.6 million will also go toward projects to improve pedestrian and cycling infrastructure in Eau Claire.

The South Bow River Bridge project is part of more than $10 billion in infrastructure spending announced as part of the Alberta Recovery Plan.

The spending includes: