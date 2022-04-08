Province relaxes rules on facial hair for some correctional peace officers

The provincial government has updated the rules for Alberta's correctional services by allowing applicants to the agency to have facial hair for religious or medical reasons.

While all correctional peace officers (CPO) are required to wear tight-fitting respiratory masks while on the job, Alberta Justice says the change comes as a result of new masks becoming available.

This new personal protective equipment accommodates for the wearer's facial hair or beard and therefore allows officers, regardless of religious or medical requirements.

Officials say the new policy will open the door for particular communities, such as observant Sikhs, to apply to the service.

Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro says he applauds the decision and the work by Correctional Services to source the new equipment.

"(This) will allow front-line correctional peace officers who are observant Sikhs to stay true to their faith and fulfil their duties in a safe manner," he said in a release.

Representatives of the Sikh community say this provides more opportunities for employment for members whose faith is near and dear to them.

"We had been approached by several Sikhs who wanted to apply to be Alberta correctional peace officers but did not want to violate the tenets of their faith. We are grateful to Alberta Corrections for having found a solution that works for observant Sikhs," said Harman Kandola, vice-president for Alberta, World Sikh Organization of Canada.

The UCP government says the requirement was a result of the previous government in 2016, ensuring that CPOs all wear respiratory masks to reduce the risk of exposure to toxic substances.

However, it was that same government that granted an exemption for members of the Sikh community to allow them to ride a motorcycle without a helmet. In 2018, Alberta became the third province to change the rule, which devout Sikhs called an act of "a deep respect for the traditions and customs of the Sikh community."

All officers who do not possess a religious or medical exemption must still be clean shaven, the province says.