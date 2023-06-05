Public assistance sought in search for missing teen

Police and family are worried for the well-being of a 14-year-old they say vanished about a week ago.

According to investigators, Aeris Lukinuk was last seen leaving a relative's home in the northwest Calgary community of Brentwood on May 30 around 4 p.m.

In a release to media on Monday, police said, "It is believed she may be in the company of adults who are not family and have ulterior intentions."

The missing teen is described as:

About 148.5 cm (5'2");

Slim;

Blue-eyed; and

Blonde-haired.

If you know where she might be, call police directly at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.