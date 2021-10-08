RCMP charge Calgary Coun. Joe Magliocca with breach of trust and fraud

CALGARY -

Calgary Ward 2 Coun. Joe Magliocca has been charged with breach of trust and fraud under $5,000 relating to an expense scandal, RCMP said Friday.

RCMP began their investigation in August 2020 after it was passed on by the Calgary police.

Concerns over the councillor's spending were raised last year after a Postmedia investigation uncovered he had spent double what other Calgary councillors had at the 2019 Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Quebec City; $6,400 over the course of the four-day trip.

The councillor issued a public apology.

A subsequent third-party forensic audit into Magliocca's expenses between November 2017 and July 2019 uncovered thousands of dollars in improper expense claims for things like seat upgrades on flights, meals and alcohol.

He was barred from participating in city business trips for the remainder of the year and was ordered by council to undergo training on expense policies.

By the end of April, Magliocca had repaid nearly $10,000 to the city.

Although the councillor issued an apology prior to the forensic audit, he hasn't issued one since it was released -- which was one of the terms in the list of sanctions leveled against him by council.

Magliocca is running for re-election in the Oct. 18 civic vote.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 15.

