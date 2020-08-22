CALGARY -- For hundreds of Calgarians, every year the Fresh Start Recovery Centre has served as a catalyst to turn their lives around.

Saturday, a group of motorcyclists took to the city streets on as part of the 12th Mission Im'Possible 12 Stop Ride for Recovery Motorcycle Run to help raise operating funds for the Fresh Start Recovery Centre.

The recovery centre has become a central part of the city's recovery community, but executive director Stacey Peterson said things were a little different the first time the bikers hit the pavement to raise funds for Fresh Start.

"At the time we started, 12 years ago, we had very little operational funding," Peterson said, in an interview with CTV News. They relied upon a network of supporters - individuals, corporations and others, but received very little government funding.

"We needed an event to raise funds," Peterson said. "A bunch of the staff (at the time) rode motorcycles and they said, why don't we do a family-friendly, comunity-involved, 12 stop ride for recovery?"

A dozen years later, they still are.

"100 per cent of the proceeds from today will go into funding operations," Peterson said, while adding that the math has changed for the organization, thanks to generous funding from the province.

"This provincial government has been amazing in terms of helping operationally," he said. "Nobody has ever really stepped up on an operational level like this government has."

It's also been a challenging year for the organization, like many others, because of the pandemic.

"Because we're so community-based, so relationship-based, we haven't been able to have people come here and visit and tour," Peterson said. "Fortunately, things are a bit better (now, so) make an appointment (to visit Fresh Start). Have a mask. We'd love to show you around."

Peterson said the goal for Saturday's 12 stop ride was to raise 'north of $50,000'. Anyone interested in making a donation is invited to visit the Fresh Start Recovery website.