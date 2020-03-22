CALGARY -- In an effort to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Rocky View Schools (RVS) has closed playground structures on all school grounds in its district.

"While it’s important for all families to get outside, think parks, not playgrounds," said a statement from the school division on its website.

RVS says the open spaces offered by parks makes it easier to keep two metres of physical distance between people, which is required to halt the spread of COVID-19.

"Bring your own balls, baseball glove and toys to play with, then be sure to clean them after each visit to the park," RVS's statement said.

On Friday, Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said going outside and being active should be encouraged, even in this age of self-isolation.

"There is no danger if someone who is self-isolating goes for a walk outside and stays two metres away from others," she said on social media.

However, anyone with confirmed a confirmed case of COVID-19 or anyone who is feeling ill, should stay home.

A spokesperson for the school division said signage will be put up at the playgrounds Monday to indicate use of the equipment is prohibited.

Rocky View Schools has schools in areas in and around Airdrie, Chestermere, Cochrane, Crossfield, Springbank.