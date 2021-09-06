CALGARY -- Rocky View Schools announced that students and staff will have to mask up to start the school year.

The school district announced in a release that effective immediately, masks will be required for all students from pre-K to Grade 12 in all indoor spaces.

The reversal of policy came following the announcement by the province, on Friday Sept.3, of the implementation of a series of temporary measures designed to reduce transmission of COVID-19 and prevent the provincial health care system from being overrun.

In addition to students, masks will be required for all visitors, volunteers, staff members.

Masks for students and staff can be removed when engaged in instruction in class, in physical activity, music, band, arts performances or when consuming food or drinks.

There's no requirement to wear masks outside, but Rocky View Schools supports individuals who choose to wear one outside or in class.

Mask exemption request forms are available for parents to fill out and submit to the school principal.

Masks are also required on school buses.

Rocky View Schools will continue to monitor the ongoing situation as it relates to provincial policy and adjust accordingly throughout the school year.