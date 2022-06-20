'Rolls Royce of Ferris Wheels': Calgary Stampede introduces Superwheel to 2022 midway

A giant new Ferris Wheel is coming to the Calgary Stampede this year.

Officials with the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth have announced the Superwheel, North America's largest travelling Ferris Wheel, will be making its Canadian debut at the Stampede midway in 2022.

The Superwheel takes riders 46 metres (150 feet) high in 36 different climate-controlled gondolas that seat four to six people.

The company that provides the ride, North American Midway Entertainment (NAME), says it takes 20 semi-trailers to transport it.

According to NAME, the deluxe Ferris Wheel will offer "unparalleled views" of the Stampede and the downtown core, as well as a "spectacular" LED light display at night.

On it's website, the organization calls the ride the "Rolls Royce of Ferris Wheels."