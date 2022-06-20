'Rolls Royce of Ferris Wheels': Calgary Stampede introduces Superwheel to 2022 midway

'Rolls Royce of Ferris Wheels': Calgary Stampede introduces Superwheel to 2022 midway

A giant new Ferris Wheel is coming to the Calgary Stampede in 2022. (Calgary Stampede) A giant new Ferris Wheel is coming to the Calgary Stampede in 2022. (Calgary Stampede)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina