GoldHunt launched its second treasure hunt in as many months in Calgary on Saturday and a clue that was hidden at a haven for families of sick children caused some uncomfortable moments.

One clue was hidden at Ronald McDonald House, which caused a stream of people to go looking for it. The influx of gold hunters made some people who are staying at the home uncomfortable.

“We've turned a situation that could have potentially been negative and turned it into something really positive,” said Chris Cromwell of Goldhunt.

“We're actually making a donation to RMHC in Calgary and it's just an act of good faith. I think to not only raise awareness about what their wonderful organization does but to show that we also care.”

RMHC says it had to remove the clue from its garden and place it out front.

“We were surprised by the amount of people who ventured on to or near our property in search of a clue for GoldHunt,” said Suzanne Pescord, director of communications with Ronald McDonald House Charities Alberta.

“Luckily there was no damage and we appreciate the quick efforts by GoldHunt to release the clue so that families were not disrupted by the event."

Goldhunt says it did face problems when launching its maps on the weekend, with its website shutting down for approximately thirty minutes.

“All of the issues, if there were any, have been resolved,” said Cromwell.

The treasure has been hidden above ground this time around as Goldhunt says people were digging in places they shouldn’t have the first time.

The treasure chest is full of gold and silver coins worth $100,000.

Jeff Lerue of Edmonton took home last month’s treasure, which was found in about 20 hours.