Roughnecks fall short in Colorado, losing to Mammoth 13-10

The Roughnecks ran into some tough resistance Saturday night in Colorado dropping a 13-10 decision to the Mammoth at Ball Arena.

After the Mammoth sprinted out to a 3-1 lead, the teams played a back-and-forth first half, ending up tied 5-5.

The Roughnecks got two from Thomas Hoggarth, and singles from Jesse King, Dan Taylor and Haiden Dickson.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Mammoth came hard, building an 11-7 lead after Dickson and Shane Simpson scored third quarter goals to keep the Roughnecks within striking distance.

Calgary got back-to-back power play goals from Tanner Cook and Simpson, and a shorthanded goal from Hoggarth, but the Mammoth added a pair of their own for the final margin.

It was a tough one in Colorado but there were still plenty of great plays including Thomas Hoggarth getting his first Hatty as a Roughneck! https://t.co/UBnc6qZqJp — Calgary Roughnecks (@NLLRoughnecks) January 21, 2024

Jesse King had six points, giving him 400 career points. Hoggarth’s hat trick propelled him past 100 career goals to 101. Zach Currier scooped 16 loose balls and Christian Del Bianco stopped 37 shots in goal.

Colorado outshot Calgary 50-47.

Next up for the Hitmen is a Friday, Feb.2 home game against the New York Riptide, followed on Saturday Feb. 3 against the Toronto Rock.

