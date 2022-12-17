Roughnecks romp to 14-5 victory in Vancouver

The Calgary Roughnecks ran roughshod over the Vancouver Warriors, defeating them 14-5 in a National Lacrosse League (NLL) match Friday night at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Seven different Roughnecks scored in the first half of the game. Tanner Cook on a power play, followed by Jesse King, Kyle Waters, Shane Simpson, Jeff Cornwall and Zach Herreweyers all scored singles, with Haiden Dickson potting a pair.

Shane Simpson, Tyler Pace and Haiden Dickson with two apiece and Zach Herreweyers with a single completed the scoring for the Roughnecks.

Christian Del Bianco stopped 48 of 53 shots for Calgary, who won their second consecutive game to start the NLL season.

The Roughnecks return home Saturday, Dec. 30 for a game against the San Diego Seals.