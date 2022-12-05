Salvation Army launches mobile warming station for Calgarians experiencing homelessness

The Salvation Army's mobile warming station is up and running, offering Calgary's most vulnerable a safe space to get coffee, food and – most importantly – warmth.

The centre includes pop-up tents with propane heaters and a truck or canteen that serves beverages and food.

There will also be staff available who can arrange for transportation to a nearby shelter for those interested.

The Salvation Army says it allows staff to connect with people in need of services where they’re at, helping them find resources and supports.

The mobile warming centre operates Mondays through Fridays for now, but officials say it will move to seven days a week once capacity allows.

A schedule of where the mobile station will be each day can be found online on the Calgary Homeless Foundation's website.

The mobile warming station will be in operation until March.