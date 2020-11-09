CALGARY -- A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for two counts of manslaughter in connection to a shooting in August has turned himself in to police.

Jordan Jay Ward, 20, was wanted for the Aug. 28 murders of Mohamed Khalid Shaikh, and Abas Ahmed Ibrahim.

Ward turned himself in on Sunday and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 12.

Ibrahim and Shaikh were fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle in the community of Sandstone Valley. A third man was injured in the shooting and transported to hospital in stable condition.

Two other men have also been charged as a result of the ongoing investigation.

Gerald David Benn, 23, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Dennis Wong, 20, faces two counts of accessory after the fact to murder and party to the offence of an attempted murder.