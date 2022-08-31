Search-and-rescue members spend night on Kananaskis mountain with injured hiker

Two Kananaskis Country Public Safety members and a hiker suffering from a broken leg spent a night on the side of a mountain after poor weather conditions halted the rescue effort.

Search-and-rescue members responded last weekend to an area on the east side of Northover Ridge, roughly one to two kilometres north of the summit, for reports a hiker had fallen from the ridge.

The missing hiker was spotted from a helicopter and it was determined they had suffered several injuries, including a broken leg, after sliding roughly 20 metres on scree from the ridge before falling another 20 metres.

The deteriorating weather prevented a sling rescue and two KCPS members spent the night with the hiker. The three were retrieved the following morning and the injured hiker was taken to hospital.

