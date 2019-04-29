Construction on 17th Avenue in the city’s southwest has been ongoing to replace underground utilities and rebuild the aging roadway and crews will start work on another section of the project this week.

Fencing will be installed on Monday morning on 17th Avenue SW, between 8 and 10A Street, and the road will remain closed until 7 p.m. on October 31, 2019.

Traffic will be detoured around the construction and signs will be in place to direct motorists.

Calgary Transit bus routes 2, 6,and 7 will also be impacted.

Construction on the $44 million project began in April 2017 and the city says the work is about 65 per cent complete.

The upgrades include improvements to crosswalks and sidewalks to make the area between Macleod Trail and 14 Street more pedestrian friendly.

